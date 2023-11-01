Two policemen acquitted of bribery charges

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 1): Two policemen were freed by the Special Court for Corruption here on Wednesday.

Judge Jason Juga acquitted and discharged Lance Corporal Mohd Faizal Nor Ahmad, 34, and Corporal Alzohari Md Suhaili, 47, without calling for their defence.

In his reserved ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the duo.

Mohd Faizal and Alzohari were accused of accepting RM300 bribe from a foreigner as an inducement to not taking action against him for not having any valid travel document.

The alleged offence took place in front of a building here on July 4, 2016.

They were charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

The prosecution had called 14 witnesses to testify against Mohd Faizal and Alzohari, who were represented by counsel Nurshalilah Fauzan Mailin.

Meanwhile, a businessman and an owner of an entertainment outlet were each fined RM3,000, in default, two months’ jail by a Magistrate’s Court here on Wednesday for separate charges of operating entertainment outlets without licenses.

Magistrate Wan Farrah Farizza Wan Ghazali imposed the sentence on Thien Chen Yan, 43, and Oliver Elliott Richard Mobilik, 35, after they pleaded guilty to their charges under Section 3 of the Public Entertainment Ordinance, punishable under Section 11 of the same Ordinance.

The indictment provides for a fine or a jail term of up to one year, or both, upon conviction.

Thien admitted to committing the offence at Jalan Kepayan on June 16.

Meanwhile, Oliver had committed the offence in Penampang on September 30.