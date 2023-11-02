Floating chicken price: No hike, panic buying in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 2): The price of chicken sold at Sibu Central Market was unchanged despite the discontinuation of subsidies and price control of chicken meat, which began yesterday.

A check at the CCK Fresh Mart outlet at the market here also found no panic buying by consumers.

According to outlet manager Lau Kung Hung, there has been no instruction from the top management regarding the price of chicken so far.

“Even if there is a price increase, I expect it will only be a few sen. The situation is the same as usual. There is no panic buying,” she told The Borneo Post when met.

She said as of yesterday, all seven CCK Fresh Mart outlets in Sibu still retain the old price.

“We obtain our supply of 500 birds daily from our own farms,” she added.

Another chicken seller at Sibu Central Market, Nur Aafiyah Jubang, 51, said officers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living had visited the market earlier yesterday to inform them about the ceiling price removal for chicken.

“I was told that sellers can fix their own price, for example for whole chickens with head and feet, as long as the price is not excessive.

“But I will follow the market price. If other traders sell at a certain price, I cannot sell above that price.

“It will affect my business if I sell at a higher price,” she said.

She also said she would determine her price based on the price from her supplier and the demand from consumers.

“Even if there is an increase, it will be between RM2 and RM3.

“Consumers can accept the price hike as long as it is reasonable for them,” she added.