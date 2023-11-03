State land to build affordable homes

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): The State Government will consider allocating state land to the Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) to build affordable homes for the B40 and M40 groups in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor has called on Shareda to work with the State Government to provide affordable homes for the people.

“On our part, we are willing to consider allocating government land in Sepanggar near here to be developed by Shareda. This is on condition that the prices of these houses are lowered to be within reach of the intended B40 and M40 groups who will benefit most from this development.

“This is also the State Government’s commitment to progress the real estate industry,” he said at the Shareda Nite at the Magellan Sutera Resort here on Friday.

His speech was delivered by Deputy Chief Minister II/Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

According to Hajiji, providing houses to those in the low-income bracket is the priority of the State Government at the moment, much in line with the RM125.6 million Rumah Mesra SMJ in all the 73 state constituencies in Sabah.

The Chief Minister was also glad to note that Shareda has been proactive in raising issues related to the industry, among them on the perimeters and adjustments for Sabah’s MM2H, the proposal for the 99 years leasehold to be renewed at any point in the tenure and; implementation of i-Miliki, another affordability assistance measure similar to the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC).

On Sabah Malaysia My Second Home (SMM2H), he said the relevant enactment in the revised SMM2H will soon be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly.

“I have reiterated that when SMM2H takes off, we expect an influx of talent, expertise and investments, which will benefit Sabah. The SMM2H programme, with inputs from various stakeholders including Shareda, has been fine-tuned to make Sabah more attractive to foreigners wishing to move to and live in the state,” he said.

Hajiji also agreed in principle to allow Bumiputera lot buyers to liquidate their properties without delay and enable them to benefit from the sale of properties to local and foreign buyers.

He said he had discussed the matter with Shareda president Datuk Chua Soon Ping to unlock the release mechanism of Bumiputera lots from five to zero years for all new developments in Sabah.

“I have informed the Ministry of Local Government and Housing to look into this matter and to take the necessary action. Bumiputera owners will continue to enjoy the special discount of five per cent for the Bumiputera lots,” he said.

Hajiji added the State Government is committed to supporting Green Building technology to encourage more developers in Sabah to build projects that comply with Green initiatives.

“This is where the entire industry is moving towards globally, and the State Government wants to ensure this is also adopted locally,” he said.

Also present at the event was the Shareda president.