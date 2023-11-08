Two major roads in Kuching to be temporarily closed for resurfacing, upgrading works

KUCHING (Nov 8): Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong and Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping here will be temporarily closed for road resurfacing and upgrading works this month, said a notice from Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

The department said Jalan Datuk Stephen Yong will be temporarily closed for this purpose from 8pm to 5am on Nov 9 to 23.

Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping, on the other hand, will be temporarily closed from 8pm to 5am on Nov 12 till Dec 1.

“JKR Kuching Division will inform from time to time if there are any changes to the date, time and area involved with the work.

“Road users are also advised to plan their journey in the areas involved and are reminded that the maximum speed limit along this construction area is only 30 km/h,” said the notice.

It also said for complaints or further inquiries related to the traffic flow, the public can contact the JKR Kuching Division Office via 082-203400 during office hours.