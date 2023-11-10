Sarawak Artists Society celebrates 38th anniversary with art show at tHe Spring

KUCHING (Nov 10): The Sarawak Artists Society (SAS) is celebrating its 38th anniversary with a series of events, including an art show, workshops, and talks.

From today until 26, the ‘Borneo Symphony’ art show, held at tHe Spring Shopping Mall here, was officiated by Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said that art is not only the culture and tradition of Sarawak but also its way of life.

“There is no question about the importance of the arts. There’s so many ways to express art, from traditional to modern, even digital arts, they are all unique.

“Maybe in the next exhibition, SAS can consider bringing in tattoo artists. After all, tattoos are also art and this medium has a big following,” he said at the opening ceremony.

He also launched the SAS Art Book 2023, a comprehensive volume that chronicles the society’s history and features a directory of current artists and some of their best works.

The art show features 63 artworks from fifty artists, spanning generations, styles, races and backgrounds – showcasing the diversity of talent in the Sarawakian art community.

In addition to the art show, a series of workshops on a variety of art topics will be hosted by SAS, including painting, drawing, and sculpture.

Artists and art experts on various aspects of the arts are also scheduled to conduct talks throughout the duration.

SAS is inviting art enthusiasts and the general public to partake in this celebration of art and creativity, which will provide a unique opportunity to witness the artistic talent Sarawak has to offer.

An e-catalogue of all exhibited artworks have also been created by SAS for accessible convenience as an opportunity for those who can’t physically attend the exhibition.

For more information on the activities during the exhibition period, visit the Sarawak Artists Society’s Facebook page.