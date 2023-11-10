Scalpers and resellers back in force on social media for Coldplay in KL Nov 22 concert tickets

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 10): Tickets for Coldplay’s upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour (MOTSWT) live in Bukit Jalil National Stadium are in abundance online.

With the show happening just around the corner on November 22, prices range from below market price to exorbitant..

In May, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) was been instructed to take action on Coldplay ticket resale advertisements on social media by Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Although the warning slowed down reselling activities for a brief period, a brief check by Malay Mail on multiple social media and online shopping platforms recently showed the re-emergence of ticket touts selling MOTSWT tickets in abundance.

The MOTSWT tickets were initially released with seven ticket price categories priced at RM228 (Cat7), RM398 (Cat6), RM498 (Cat5), RM598 (Cat4), RM658 (Cat3), RM758 (Cat2) and RM1,288 (Cat1).

On Facebook Marketplace, more than a few users can be seen reselling tickets for Cat2, Cat5, Cat6 and Cat7 with prices ranging from RM300 up to RM2,250 per ticket with some offering up to four tickets for sale.

The majority of the resellers began their activity earlier this week.

Meanwhile Carousell, resellers who started appearing earlier this week can be seen selling tickets from Cat2 until Cat7 with prices ranging from RM228 up to RM1,300 per ticket.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) resellers and have reemerged, reselling tickets for all categories with many kicking off their activities since yesterday.

The resellers on the platform can also be seen offering up to four tickets per user with tickets priced between RM250 up to RM1,600 while some offered ‘negotiable’ prices.

MOTSWT tickets can also be found on online shopping platform Shopee as well.

Malaysian Coldplay fans were left feeling upset after many tried but failed in securing MOTSWT tickets following high traffic on the official ticketing platform, with many venting on social media after countless offers emerging online almost immediately, many at exorbitantly marked-up prices.

Ticketing website GoLiveAsia had said that a total of 1.24 million fans were in the queue on their website during the presale and general sale and that all tickets sold out within two days.

Coldplay’s MOTSWT marks the British rock band’s first time in Malaysia. — Malay Mail