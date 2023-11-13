Fatimah: S’wak govt hopes to move towards more patient-centred value-based care

KUCHING (Nov 13): The Sarawak government hopes to move towards more patient-centred value-based care by bringing healthcare professionals such as doctors and nurses into the interiors of Sarawak, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said this is to address disparities in access to healthcare between urban and rural areas.

She pointed out that in terms of cancer care, the government constantly sought to address care gaps in this matter via health reforms mainly through three key themes namely, ‘Earlier is Better’; ‘Leave No Patient Behind’; and ‘Ensure that Cancer Care is Sufficiently Funded’.

“However, there have been serious delays in call and recall of cancer screening with one study reporting that about 50 per cent of breast cancer patients were notified more than six months after consultation.

“The disparity and challenges are even more profound in Sarawak, where 50 per cent of our population live in rural and remote areas.

“Patients are forced to travel long distances at significant cost to access treatment, leading to high dropout rates,” she said when launching the ‘Closing the Care Gap’ documentary at the Community Social Support Centre (CSSC) here last night.

She said these marginalised populations should not be left behind and should receive the same access to screening programmes and treatment as their city counterparts.

“Hence, implementing outreach and cancer education programmes are essential in urban and rural areas,” she said.

Fatimah said in Sarawak, the Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN), Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group (SBCSG) and Pink Ribbon Support Group Sarawak have been actively carrying out outreach programmes to create awareness on breast cancer in the state’s rural areas.

“I often admire the team of doctors, nurses and matrons who go out of their way to reach out to the people especially those who live in rural villages and their interiors.

“Their effort in providing healthcare and services is indeed very much appreciated by our rural folk,” she said.

She hoped to see more outreach programmes organised by NGOs and urged them to send in their proposal so that the ministry can assist them in terms of funds.

“With government funding, we hope to be able to reach out to more remote areas,” she added.

On the documentary, Fatimah commended SCAN and SBCSG for their efforts in producing a short documentary to raise awareness on the cancer care gap faced in Malaysia, particularly Sarawak by chronicling stories from patients and carers in Dalat, Kapit, Ba Kelalan and Kuching.

“This is a powerful tool for awareness and advocacy for the general public, policy makers, and international affiliations.

“This documentary will help not only the communities but if we show this to decision makers at state and federal level, they will be more sympathetic to our cause,” she said.

Also present were Deputy Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Rosey Yunus, the ministry’s permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad, SCAN advisor Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain, SCAN president Chris Cheng, and SBCSG president Datin Juriah Sulehan