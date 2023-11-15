Man in Kuching gets total of 12 months in jail for drug abuse, possession

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to a total of 12 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing and abusing drugs.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, who sentenced Azam Othman, 22 to six months in jail for each of the offences, ordered for both sentences to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on July 17, 2023.

Mason also ordered for Azam to be placed under supervision for two years.

For the first offence of drug possession, Azam was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act.

The indictment carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

For the second offence of drug abuse, Azam was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Azam committed the first offence in front of a house in Kampung Bintawa Tengah, Petra Jaya here around 9.30am on July 17, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, a team of police arrested Azam on suspicion of being involved in drug-related activities.

Further inspection conducted by the police on Azam found a piece of transparent straw tube containing crystallised substance that was kept in his trousers pocket.

A chemist report later confirmed that the substance was methamphetamine weighing 0.01g.

On the same day, Azam was also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine around 10.30am at the Kuching district Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted, while Azam was unrepresented by legal counsel.