Reveal outcome of probe on alleged GOF corruption at border with Indonesia, Baru tells authorities

KUCHING (Nov 22): BaruBian (PSB-Ba’kelalan) has urged the authorities to disclose the outcome of the investigation involving alleged corruption practices involving General Operations Force (GOF) personnel at the Ba’kelalan-Indonesia border.

He said the alleged incident had taken place in June this year after two Long Bawan district officers from Indonesia had raised the matter to him that their delegation attending the Lun Bawang Festival were asked to pay the GOF personnel at the border.

“These were legitimate visitors who had complete and proper inter-border documents when they passed through the checkpoint. They were asked to pay RM200 to RM1,000, but there have been incidents in the past where the personnel allegedly asked for up to RM1,500,” he said when debating the 2024 state budget during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Baru further alleged that some of the rations purchased by Indonesian visitors in Lawas were taken by the GOF personnel manning the border.

“One of the (Indonesian) officers said that the rules on which items were allowed and not allowed to be brought to Indonesia also appeared to change according to who was manning the border, which is confusing, because there are times certain items are allowed but other times not allowed,” he said.

Baru said there had been numerous complaints about such incidents happening at the border for the past many years but no actions seemed to be taken so far.

“This ugly practice gives our Indonesian neighbours an extremely negative perception of Sarawak and deters them from visiting us.

“I understand that the state authorities had conducted an investigation into this June incident I referred to earlier and I would like to know the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

Baru said it was crucial for people manning the border to be of integrity and honesty, and corrupt personnel must be dealt with severely.

On a separate matter, Baru has asked the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to disclose whether a final decision has been made for the construction of the proposed Trusan and Baram Dams.

“At the last sitting of this Dewan in May, the honourable Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications in reply to my question had said that Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) was still reviewing the feasibility of the project,” he said.

Baru said the minister had previously said a social and environmental impact assessment (SEIA) would only be conducted if this project was found feasible for implementation.

However, Baru said there has been a recent report stating that Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd and Gamuda Bhd were strong contenders for the construction of the Trusan and Baram Dams, and the state government intends to build these two dams.

“Will the government update this Dewan on the latest status of these two dams? The people affected do not want dams to be built after learning of the bad experiences of those villagers in the Batang Ai, Bakun and Murum areas whose ancestral homes and their way of life were lost with the flooding of their villages,” he said.

Baru also told the august House that his constituents preferred a new secondary school- SMK Long Semadoh – to be constructed on a plot of land measuring almost 20 hectares in Lawas.

“We hope that the government will go ahead quickly with the school so that the children do not have to be sent to boarding schools far away from their parents at such an early stage in their life,” he said.

He said the federal government had in fact previously approved RM35 million for the construction of the proposed school.

Baru also requested the state government to address the intermittent internet and telecommunication network, online gambling, and the issue of electricity and water supply in Lawas.