Kota Sentosa rep: Expedite return of education autonomy to Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 22): Speed up the devolution of education autonomy to Sarawak, said Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap in his 2024 state budget speech in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

With the education matters being under the Putrajaya’s purview, Yap expressed his concerns on the rising misguided policies and guidelines made by the Federal Ministry of Education, much to the detriment of the well-being of Sarawak.

“We know what is better for Sarawakians,” he said, adding that the education autonomy would allow the state government to shape its policies in line with Sarawak’s vision and mission towards becoming a developed state.

Yap also shared the public’s concern on the absence of a standardised examination to measure pupils’ performance at the primary school level since the abolishment of Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) in 2021.

“Without any standardised public examination, no one can accurately assess the pupils as the current classroom-based assessments depend very much upon the professionalism of the teachers concerned.

As such, he said a standardised examination would be a better guide in assessing the real standard of the pupils before they move on to the secondary level.

“The state government is aware of this problem,” he said, citing a recent statement from the Education, Innovation and Talent Development Ministry on Sarawak’s plan to create and implement its own assessment examination for primary six pupils, alongside the current implementation of Dual Language Programme.

On another matter, Yap proposed to the state government to carry out a site feasibility study for Stabar Quarry which is now no longer in operation in his constituency.

“This old quarry which is just a walking distance from Kota Sentosa Commercial area can be transformed into a tourist attraction cum recreational park with sports facilities and other amenities,” he said.

“It has a long history of having produced quarry stones for road constructions and other projects in the 1950s, and I believe its rejuvenation will transform Kota Sentosa into a diversified tourist area with various recreational activities for all.

This proposed development, if it comes to fruition, will benefit the Kota Sentosa communities and also stimulate the local economy by creating more business and employment opportunities, he added.