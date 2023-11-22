Abang Johari receives Asean Federation of Engineering Organisations’ Honorary Fellow Award

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been conferred the distinguished Honorary Fellow Award by the Asean Federation of Engineering Organisations (AFEO) for his commitment and contribution towards engineering aspect in the development of the state.

The award was presented by the Indonesian Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto at the 41st Conference of the Asean Federation of Engineering Organisations (Cafeo41) at Bali, Indonesia today.

The award carries the title “Dist. Hon. FAFEO”.

Abang Johari and the Sarawak delegation arrived in Bali yesterday to attend the three-day conference, which saw more than 1,000 participants, mostly engineers especially from countries in this region.

The theme this year is “Igniting Asean’s Blue Economy and Green Energy”.

The premier, who had requested that Cafeo be held next in Sarawak, is also set to attend the Asean Ministers Forum in Bali tomorrow (Nov 23).