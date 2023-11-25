PKR Annual National Congress kicks off today

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): The 2023 PKR Annual National Congress begins today with all focus directed on Deputy President Rafizi Ramli’s address for the Women and Youth Wings’ simultaneous opening.

The two-day long congress, with the theme of ‘Memaknai Reformasi, Menjulang Madani’ is being held at the Putrajaya International Conference Centre in Putrajaya.

Delegates of both the Women and Youth Wings will have the opportunity to view a montage of Keadilan’s 25-year-long Reformasi journey and also the first year of PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s tenure as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

Immediately after the opening, both wings will begin their respective congress with opening addresses by Youth Chief Adam Adli Abd Halim and Women’s Chief Fadhlina Sidek, followed by a debate on the opening addresses.

Wind up sessions by the wing’s secretary, vice-chief, deputy chief and the chief will follow.

Anwar is scheduled to deliver his keynote address at 8.30 pm and officiate the central National Congress.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was reported to have said on Wednesday that the National Congress will be attended by 2,374 delegates and 1,500 observers along with leaders from the Unity Government component parties, as well as 50 delegates from various foreign embassies.

He said that issues touching on economic prosperity, welfare and social justice, good governance and political stability will be the main focus of debates.

PKR will also stress on humanitarian issues resulting from the ongoing Palestinian crisis and have a special slot to honour the victims of the cruel Zionist regime, he added. — Bernama