JCI leadership summit opens path for youths to contribute to nation-building

SIBU (Nov 26): The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Malaysia Senate Leadership and Entrepreneurship Summit 2023 is hailed as a viable platform for youths to play a major part in nation-building.

In stating this, Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said through such avenue, the public, especially the youths, could learn more about their roles in and how they could contribute to the development of the country.

“Their function as nation-builders and the driving force of progress will be clearly seen throughout this exhibition and hopefully, this would inspire more people to give their spirit, sweat and toll to bring up this country and make it better for everyone,” he said in his speech for the event here yesterday.

Tiong’s text-of-speech was delivered by Councillor Joshua Ting.

Adding on Tiong, also Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman, expressed confidence that the JCI would continue to imbibe positive values into the youths, introduce them into the community and work in earnest to inspire positive changes borne out of solidarity and collaboration.

“The people are at the right time now to reaffirm and redouble efforts at institutional reforms in our country.

“The doors are open for dialogues that would enable us to end decades of struggles and rectify injustice and inadequacies made throughout history.

“To become the citizens that our state and country need, do your part to uplift the lives of our fellow Sarawakians and Malaysians, and uphold this virtuous cycle of growth commenced by granting an unequivocal mandate to honest leadership and good governance,” he added.

Held in connection with the summit yesterday was the ‘JCI Malaysia Senate International Business Roundtable Wine-Tasting’, where paramount Sibu Chinese community leader Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau was the guest-of-honour.