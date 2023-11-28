Career expo at UPM Bintulu holds interviews for 1,269 job vacancies

BINTULU (Nov 28): A total of 1,925 interview sessions were conducted during the ‘MYFutureJobs Career Expo @ Semarak Belia Sarawak’ last weekend, which took place the Dewan Sri Kenyalang of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Bintulu Campus.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurs Development, the campus and Social Security Organisation (Socso), the event brought together 30 employers offering a total of 1,269 job vacancies across various sectors and industries.

Among the employers involved were Halliburton Energy Services Sdn Bhd, Longi Malaysia Sdn Bhd, PalmHead Group, Shin Yang Wood System and Menawan Wood Sdn Bhd.

From the total interviewees, 199 landed jobs while 1,079 would later attend the second interview.

“The event is aimed at providing jobseekers more opportunities to gain suitable jobs that fit their academic backgrounds, and also to facilitate the local community wanting to get information about these job prospects,”said the programme’s spokesperson.

Sweethy Chong, a human resources executive of Petra Resources Sdn Bhd, one of the participating employers, said the candidates’ registration process had gone very smooth, and the facilities truly accommodated everyone who was involved.

“Our advice – the job-seekers and candidates must be prepared for the interview session, especially in terms of their resumes and other accompanying documents, their appearance and also communication skills,” she said.

Meanwhile, one of the interviewees Naoh Manjar Frankie Deria, said the registration process was very easy.

“The volunteers on duty were very helpful. I have applied for several positions, and I hope to be successful in landing a job,” said this holder of a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universiti Teknologi Petronas.