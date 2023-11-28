S’wak approves RM1.4 mln allocation to study preparations for ageing state

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Sarawak government has approved an allocation of RM1.4 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-term Review to conduct a comprehensive study next year on preparing for an ageing state.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the study will be entitled ‘Research on Preparation for an Ageing Sarawak: The Profile of and Ageing Issues of Older Persons in Sarawak’.

She said the study is needed to come up with recommendations to address ageing issues in Sarawak such as a policy for older persons as well as strategies and action plans for 2026-2030, since the state is predicted to be an ageing state by 2028.

“Among issues related to the wellbeing of seniors covered by this research are: (a) Financial security or social protection; (b) Household expenditure; (c) Health and wellbeing, including health seeking behaviour; (d) Housing and transportation; (e) Lifelong learning, consumer education; (f) Family care and support; (g) Intergenerational relationships; (h) Role of the family as caregivers; (i) Older persons’ care; and (j) Work, employment and volunteerism.

“Upon completion of this study in December 2024, the Government will be well informed regarding the: (a) Impact of existing socio-economic and wellbeing issues and challenges as stated affecting the elderly; and (b) Impact of ageing on manpower, income, financial that contribute to elderly poverty,” she said when delivering her ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) today.

Fatimah said the government will continue to implement existing social protection and intervention programmes for the elderly, including the Bantuan Warga Emas (BWE) scheme which thus far involves over RM99 million disbursed to assist 20,512 recipients.

On the Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) initiatives for all Sarawakians aged 60 years old and above, she said a total of 269,777 of the elderly population in Sarawak are now KGC cardholders, including the 13,984 who registered during the Sarawak 60 Years of Independence Digital Exhibition Roadshow.

She also disclosed that as of today, 484 KGC strategic partners and merchants are providing benefits in the form of discounts, memberships and other privileges.

“Meanwhile, 15,285 next-of-kin of deceased KGC cardholders have received the Death Compassionate Assistance (BIK) amounting to RM45.86 million.”

On a related matter, Fatimah said there are now 15 Old Folks Service Centres (PPWE) and 12 Old Folks Activity Centres (PAWE) in Sarawak, with 35,694 registered members.

She explained these centres have supported 528 activities towards healthy, active, productive and positive senior citizens this year.

“We established one new PAWE in Debak, effective Nov 6. Besides activities conducted by PPWE and PAWE, there are 39 activities organised by the Social Welfare Department (JKMS) for residents in Rumah Sri Kenangan Kuching and Sibu.

“There are also 11 private care centres registered with JKMS, such as Eden on the Park Care Residence in Samarahan; Pusat Jagaan Trinity Eldercare Berhad; Pusat Jagaan Kenneth Care Home; Pusat Jagaan Catholic Home Management Services Sdn Bhd; and Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng Care Centre in Kuching,” she said.

She said to provide wider access to elderly wellbeing awareness and advocacy, three pilot programme runs on elderly community wellness were also conducted as of Oct 2023.