Elderly driver hurt after car rear-ended by lorry, crashes into another vehicle

KUCHING (Nov 30): An elderly was injured after the car he was driving got involved in a three-vehicle crash on Jalan Stephen Yong here around 4pm today.

According to witnesses, the man’s car was rear ended by a lorry, which caused him to crash his car into another car in front.

Rescuers from the Batu Lintang Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station were called to the scene to extricate the man from his car. He suffered injuries to his right arm and legs.

He was given first aid treatment at the scene before being sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for further treatment.

The drivers of the other car and the lorry did not sustain any physical injuries.

The Bomba personnel also conducted a clean-up of the area from any debris or oil spills to ensure that the road remains safe to other road users.

Also at the scene were the police.