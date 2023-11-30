Tellian rep: Stage bus service in Mukah to resume tomorrow after over 20 years of absence

MUKAH (Nov 30): After over 20 years of absence, the stage bus service in Mukah will resume tomorrow, said Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine.

He thanked the bus service operator City Public Link (CPL) for bringing back the service to Mukah.

He said the bus stops include Mukah polytechnic, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Mukah campus, Oya, Dalat, Kingwood Resort and Balingian.

“The bus service route is from Mukah town. We did not have this stage bus service for over 20 years and now it is back”, he told Utusan Borneo.

Royston recalled that the last time Mukah had stage buses was in early 2000.

He said the bus service will certainly provide convenience to the residents in Mukah, Balingian, Dalat and Oya who do not have vehicles to travel.

“It will also benefit students from higher education institutes in Mukah,” he added.

Royston said he was informed the bus company had applied for the RM1 fare stage bus subsidy programme.

“However, they have not received the approval yet since they submitted the application quite late.

“The company is advised to submit their application at the beginning of next year,” he added.