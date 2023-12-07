Abd Karim: No cause for alarm over current Covid-19 situation

KUCHING (Dec 7): There is no cause to raise the alarm over the current Covid-19 situation, said Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said although it was on an uptrend nationwide, there was no exponential growth in fatality, adding that most cases have mild symptoms.

“For us in the Tourism Ministry, the current Covid-19 situation is not so worrying. Personally, to me, Covid-19 now is just like other (regular) flu diseases,” he told reporters when met at the launching of Sarawak Tourism Board’s integrity policies book here at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

Abdul Karim said his ministry had yet to impose any measures on visitors to Sarawak as this move requires the Health Ministry’s directive.

Based on the evidence so far, he said the current situation does not seem like Malaysia has entered into a new wave of infection. However, he reminded the people to still be extra cautious.

Although the number or cases now are not as high, people should continue to take precautions to keep themselves and the people around them safe, he added.

“But people should still be careful and wear masks in crowded places or when travelling. This is especially for the elderly.

“If cases increase drastically, I believe the Health Ministry will issue directives. We have not reached that stage. If we do, proper guidelines will be issued to us regarding the dos and don’ts for visitors and events,” he said, adding that the situation was still under control.

On Sunday (Dec 3), the Health Ministry reported a 57.3 per cent increase in Covid-19 cases nationwide, from 2,305 in epidemiological week 46 (Nov 12-18) to 3,626 the following week (Nov 19-25).

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said nearly half the cases (48 per cent) were patients aged between 20 and 40, with 98 per cent showing mild symptoms.

He said although cases were rising, the situation was under control and was not burdening health facilities.

He also advised the public to continue practising preventive measures, including maintaining a high level of personal hygiene.