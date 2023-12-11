Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia grants type certification to Airbus’ H160

KUCHING (Dec 11): The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has granted type certification to Airbus’ next generation twin-engine H160, paving the way for the rotorcraft’s entry into the country’s market.

This came shortly after the aircraft manufacturer received Transport Canada Civil Aviation type certification of the model, according to a media statement today.

The statement added that the H160 was already certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the US Federal Aviation Administration and Japan Civil Aviation Bureau.

“The timely H160 certification underlines the country’s vote of confidence in our latest offering which will fly the Malaysia skies in the coming months.

“This achievement fully demonstrated the strong collaboration between Airbus and CAAM, in ensuring thorough assessments that comply with the highest safety standards.

“We look forward to the H160 supporting critical missions in the country soon,” said Airbus Helicopters Malaysia managing director Axel de Pascal.

The H160 is an innovative medium-class helicopter that sets a new benchmark in terms of safety, comfort, and environmental performance.

It features cutting-edge technologies, including noise-reducing Blue Edge rotor blades, a canted Fenestron tail rotor for greater useful load, and Airbus Helicopters’ Helionix avionics suite for reduced pilot workload.

The H160 is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of pilots and technicians across all mission segments.

It delivers added value for customers through enhanced performance and availability, economic competitiveness, innovation, safety, and comfort.

With a 15 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and 50 per cent reduction in perceived sound, the H160 allows customers to take a step toward reducing their environmental footprint.

The H160 now has customers for all key mission segments that it was designed to address: energy, private and business aviation, emergency medical services, search-and-rescue, law enforcement, and military.

Globally, the H160 fleet has already accumulated more than 2,800 flight hours.