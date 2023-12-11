Gerawat: Enforcement operation against illegal foreign workers after RTK 2.0 ends on Dec 31

KUCHING (Dec 11): A large-scale enforcement operation against illegal immigrants employed as workers will be carried out by Malaysian Immigration Department, Sarawak after the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 ends on Dec 31, said Datuk Gerawat Gala.

As such, the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) said the Sarawak government is reminding employers to regularise illegal immigrants as legal workers soon before the RTK 2.0 deadline.

“If convicted for their offences, employers who are found to be employing illegal immigrants will be charged under Section 55B(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 which is punishable by a fine not less than RM10,000 but not more than RM50,000, or imprisonment not exceeding 12 months or both, for every illegal immigrant who was employed,” he said in a statement today.

Gerawat explained the Sarawak government has implemented the RTK 2.0 in Sarawak since July 26 through the Malaysian Immigration Department, Sarawak with the cooperation of the Department of Labour Sarawak.

He said the main objective was to regularise illegal immigrants in the state as legal workers based on the conditions that have been determined by the Sarawak government through these two government agencies.

“Therefore, all illegal immigrants and employers intending to participate in the programme are required to deal directly with the Immigration Department and Sarawak Labour Department.

“The illegal immigrants allowed to be registered under RTK 2.0 are foreign citizens who have committed an offence on or before Dec 31, 2022, by entering and living in Malaysia without having a valid pass which is an offence under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63; overstaying under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63; and violating their pass conditions under Rule 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“Employers who operate in the 3D (dangerous, difficult and dirty) sectors are allowed to take in illegal immigrants by registering them as employees during the implementation period of the RTK 2.0,” he said.

The sectors involved in the RTK 2.0 are manufacturing, construction, plantation, agriculture, services, mining and quarrying, and foreign domestic workers.

Gerawat also said the Sarawak government only allows applicants from 16 source countries, namely Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, India, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China.

“Applications are subject to changes to the eligibility requirements set in this programme,” he added.

To register for RTK 2.0, he said employers must apply online through the Immigration Department’s website www.imi.gov.my and scroll down to ‘Recalibration Portal’.

No deposit payment will be charged to the employer for the registration process, while verification will be undertaken by the state Immigration Department’s enforcement division.

“Employers are required to obtain Approval in Principle (AP) for Employment of Foreign Employees and Employment Licence under Section 119 of the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Chapter 76) from the state Labour Department.

“Employers must be present at the Immigration Department’s Foreign Workers Division to complete the documentation.

“Therefore, it is appropriate that employers take up this opportunity to register and legalise illegal immigrants as legal manpower resources in all economic sectors involved,” said Gerawat.