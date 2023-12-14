23 Sibu Catholic mission schools receive funding from S’wak govt

SIBU (Dec 14): Twenty-three Catholic mission schools under Mission Authority, Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu received a total of RM3.1 million funding assistance from the Sarawak government under Phase 2 of the aid this year.

According to Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan, who is advisor to Mission Authority Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu, the schools comprising 19 primary and four secondary schools are from Sibu Division, Sarikei Division, Mukah Division, and Kapit Division.

“This is the third year that the Sarawak government has provided financial assistance for missionary schools to help the school authorities manage, improve, and upgrade school infrastructure.

“Mission Authority, Roman Catholic Diocese of Sibu, under the supervision of Right Reverend Bishop Joseph Hii, is the party responsible for identifying the needs of the schools,” he said before presenting the cheques in a ceremony held here yesterday.

Snowdan reminded the recipients to deposit their cheques before the expiration date on Jan 10 next year.

“I do hope the cheque recipients will always comply with regulations regarding their expenses using the assistance.

“Schools are also advised to plan early the scope of the project they want to apply for next year’s application,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) assistant director Stenlee Kunchet and Bishop Hii.