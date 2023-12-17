Dr Jerip urges expedition of proposal to gazette Kampung Bidayuh Miri

MIRI (Dec 17): The proposal to gazette Kampung Bidayuh Miri needs to be expedited given the large number of Bidayuh professionals coming in and settling in Miri, said Deputy Minister for Transport Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, so that the community can play the same important roles as other races here.

According to him, it is high time that the Bidayuh village be recognised by having its own village chief, and this proposal will be forwarded to the relevant authorities.

“We have never heard of the name Kampung Bidayuh in other places (outside Kuching), but this is the first time I have heard of a Kampung Bidayuh here (Miri), and it is very unique.

“The people who live in this village have been developing this village by themselves for so long and want the Bidayuh identity to be maintained.

“Therefore, with the presence of the Miri Mayor Adam Yii at this event, I really hope that he can recognise and gazette Kampung Bidayuh Miri,” he said in his officiating address at Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Miri Dinner at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club on Friday night.

In his address, Dr Jerip also reminded the Bidayuh community here not to forget their roots, even though many have migrated to settle in other cities to work.

“I know many originally came from Penrissen, Padawan, Serian, Bukar Sadong, Biatah, Jagoi, Singai, and many other areas and have now migrated and settled in other places, but what unites us all is when we are under one DBNA umbrella no matter where we are.

“Remember, wherever we settle, don’t forget our culture and our language. If you don’t remember how to speak Bidayuh, please learn the language again,” he urged.

Dr Jerip said according to records, there were more than 4,000 Bidayuh people settling in Miri as well as working there and making Miri their new home.

At the function, Dr Jerip also announced an allocation of RM30,000 for DBNA Miri to carry out its cultural activities and to give incentives to Bidayuh students here who excelled in their education.

Also present at the dinner was DBNA Miri chairman Simon Ilus.