Proton launches S70 in Kuching, priced from RM75,800

KUCHING (Dec 20): The latest model of Proton, the S70, was officially launched in Kuching today, following its rolling out in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah since last month.

During the unveiling ceremony held at Vivacity Megamall here, Proton deputy chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the new model has received overwhelming response, with over 4,000 bookings made since its launching in Peninsular Malaysia on Nov 28.

“Embodying the spirit of ‘Intelligence that Evolves’, the S70 showcases collective intelligence through cutting-edge technologies, adapting to the ever-changing needs of our customers,” he said at the ceremony that was attended by various stakeholders, bankers, insurers, dealers and media representatives.

Roslan said the development of S70 was driven by Proton’s collaboration with its partner, Geely, and Proton continues to drive forward aspiring to be a global automotive brand of the future.

Proton S70 features a 12.3-inch infotainment head unit, online navigation, online music streaming and weather forecast, smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, five USB ports, tyre pressure monitoring system, electric parking brake with auto brake hold and 360 camera with 3D display.

Advanced security features include autonomous emergency braking and forward collision warning, rear collision warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, intelligent cruise control, lane department warning, lane departure prevention, lane centring control, traffic sign information, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and intelligent high beam control.

“For performance, the S70 packs a punch with a 1.5L Turbo engine and DCT transmission, delivering 150PS of power and 226Nm of torque, making it perfect for Malaysian roads,” he said. The vehicle runs on a seven-speed dual clutch transmission.

The 2024 model also boasts a youthful design, LED headlamps with daytime running lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, sunroof, rear taillight bar, full LCD meter combination, T-design shift lever, rear air vents, drive mode selection and remote engine start.

“In conclusion, the Proton S70 stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation, performance and creating vehicles that exceed customer expectations.”

The Proton S70 model comes with four variants, namely the 1.5T Executive, 1.5T Premium, 1.5T Flagship and 1.5T Flagship X. The colours available are snow white, armour silver, space grey, passion red, marine blue, teal bayou green and quartz black.

The one-the-road price without insurance is RM75,800 for 1.5T Executive; RM81,800 for the 1.5T Premium; RM91,800 for the 1.5T Flagship; and RM96,800 for the 1.5T Flagship X.

Among those present at the unveiling of the 2024 Proton S70 were Proton marketing and network support deputy director Steven Zhou Qi, sales management deputy director Rajendran Nambiappan, and Sarawak manager Ahmadi Abdul Latiff.