Dr Annuar hails Sibu’s Kg Nangka as shining example of racial, religious unity

SIBU (Dec 29): Kampung Nangka here, where many villagers of different faiths live under one roof, has been hailed as a shining example of racial unity and religious harmony.

In saying this, Education, Innovation and Talent Development Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee opined if there is an award for the most united village in Malaysia, the accolade should go to Kampung Nangka.

“I have visited many houses in Kampung Nangka, where in one house, the families can be of different religious beliefs.

“The mother could be celebrating Christmas, while the daughter, celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Or, the elder brother is celebrating Christmas, the younger brother celebrates Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“There is no issue amongst these families, where they live happily and harmoniously under one roof. This clearly shows that despite our differences in religions, we can still live together harmoniously – this is not impossible,” the Nangka assemblyman said at the village’s Christmas party at its futsal court last night.

The event was organised by the Kampung Nangka village security and development committee (JKKK).

Elaborating further, Dr Annuar stressed that respecting each other’s religious beliefs is key to religious harmony.

“You as Christian, respect me as a Muslim, and likewise, as a Muslim, I respect those of Christian faith. If there is this principle of respecting each other’s religion then, this world will be a more peaceful place to live in,” he said.

He was sad to note there were certain quarters playing the religion card for political mileage or to cause division among the people.

Dr Annuar said he is keen to bring others to visit houses in Kampung Nangka to see how interfaith families live harmoniously together under one roof.

He urged Kampung Nangka folk to continue preserving and safeguarding this racial unity and religious harmony.

He also advised villagers to approach community leaders or himself should they face any problems.

“I admit I can’t solve everything, but will do my level best to lessen their burden,” he added.

Among those present at the event were Persatuan Kebajikan Melanau Kampung Nangka Sibu (PKMKNS) advisor Maria Dris as well as PKMKNS chairman and Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) councillor Abang Carrol Abang Dris.