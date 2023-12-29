SUPP sec-gen: GPS’ rules must be respected

MIRI (Dec 29): Established norms and rules of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition is sacrosanct and must be respected, said Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting.

In a statement, he said while SUPP respects the rights of individuals to join any political party or partake in the political causes of their choice and freedom of association, it maintained there are limitations imposed, especially if activities of a group threaten the stability and harmonious workings in the government.

“SUPP wishes to let it be known to those eager to join the coalition for whatever reasons that there is an expectation that individuals, including new members or citizens, have to respect the established norms, rules, and processes of the GPS government,” he said.

Ting’s statement was in view of on a statement by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa on Christmas Eve that the party would be dissolved before Chinese New Year 2024 in order to pave the way for its members to join PDP en bloc.

PDP is one of GPS’ component parties apart from PBB, SUPP and PRS.

SUPP had welcomed the statement by Sarawak Premier and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Christmas Day that the coalition has not given the green light for PSB members to join PDP.

Abang Johari also said that there has yet to be any meeting of the coalition regarding the matter.

On that note, Ting said as a component party of GPS, SUPP is glad that Abang Johari had cleared the air over the matter, and that his statement resonates with the coalition’s guiding principle of consultation and consensus among partners in all important matters pertaining to GPS.

“On this particular issue, SUPP reaffirms Tan Sri Abang Johari’s statement. Indeed, GPS has not met to discuss the PDP-PSB merger and we also think that it is a private matter between the parties concerned,” he said.

Ting said SUPP recognises that freedom of association in politics is closely linked to the protection of other individual rights, such as freedom of speech, assembly, and expression that collectively contribute to the robustness of democratic societies.

However, he added that the leadership must rise to the occasion when the greater societal good is put at risk by self-serving politicians and others harbouring sinister motives and ambitions.

“As Sarawak has been spared of the political postures and mudslinging happening elsewhere in the country, it is SUPP’s desire to see the state’s many blessings, including moderate and mature politics to be safeguarded,” he said.