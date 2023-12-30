MetMalaysia forecasts stormy New Year’s Eve for Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 30): Sarawakians are advised to brace themselves for a wet and stormy New Year’s Eve.

According to a statement by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), widespread rain and thunderstorms are predicted across the state.

Morning rain is expected in several areas including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan and Betong, with light showers also forecasted in Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

Meanwhile, Kuching, Serian and Samarahan are expected to experience potential downpours with lightning and thunder in the afternoon, with storm clouds potentially drifting over to the divisions of Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang.

The wet weather is expected to persist in Kuching, Serian and Kapit until night-time.

Waves in Sarawak’s coastal areas are expected to reach heights of 1.0-1.5 metres, whereas winds are expected to blow in from the northeast at 20-30 km/h.