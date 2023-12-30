Miri cops bust housebreaking, vehicle theft gang

MIRI (Dec 30): The police here arrested four local men in front of an unnumbered house in Pujut 8 on Tuesday evening suspected of being involved in housebreaking and vehicle theft.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the Miri District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Division team made the arrest during ‘Op Lejang/Pintu’ around 3pm.

“All the suspects were aged between 22 and 50.

“Preliminary interrogation of these four suspects led to the discovery of a vehicle in a condition where several components had been dismantled, hidden in a bushy area on the side of Jalan Permyjaya Bypass, suspected of being a stolen vehicle,” he said.

He added that the four suspects were also tested positive for Methamphetamine, and based on records, were also involved in various criminal offences including drugs.

With the arrest of this group, he said the Miri police have solved several housebreaking and vehicle theft cases around the district, involving an estimated total loss of RM18,000.

All the suspects have been remanded for four days starting Wednesday.

The housebreaking cases are being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code, which, if convicted, can lead to a maximum of 14 years in prison and a fine or whipping for the second and subsequent offences.

For vehicle theft, the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which can lead to imprisonment of not less than one year and not more than seven years, as well as a fine.

The public is advised to provide information if they are affected or hear of any criminal activity or housebreaking to any nearby Police Station or on the Miri IPD Operations Room Hotline, 085-433400.

Additionally, the public is also advised to inform the police and fill in the return form at the nearest police station if they are going back to their hometowns during the festive season and school holidays.