Bawang Assan SUPP man hails Gawai Antu as grand way of upholding filial piety

SIBU (Dec 31): The ‘Gawai Antu’ is a grand way for the Iban community to honour their ancestors and at the same time, it instils the spirit of filial piety in the younger generation.

In stating this, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch’s community development team leader Councillor Kevin Lau admired the way that the celebrants conducted the rituals and ceremonies, all serving as tribute to those who had lived before them.

“I’m so happy seeing such a colourful culture in Sarawak. It’s a meaningful ceremony because it highlights filial piety.

“It is also a celebration where the nearby residents are invited, and this helps bind the local community.

“Such bond is important because it helps drive the community towards progress and enables them to contribute to nation-building,” he told reporters when met during a ‘Gawai Antu’ event at Rumah Unjah Besh in Bawang Assan on Friday.

Adding on, Lau thanked longhouse chieftain Unjah and former councillor of Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) Jemat Lanyon for their invitation and warm hospitality.