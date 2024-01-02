Tiang: Health Ministry approves refurbished MRI machine for Sibu Hospital

SIBU (Jan 2): The Health Ministry (MoH) has approved a refurbished Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine costing RM2.02 million for Sibu Hospital, said Datuk Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the approval was given on Oct 25 last year, and that the machine is a donation from Yayasan Jantung Sarawak (YJS).

“The MoH has also approved the upgrading of the existing site (the room) to facilitate the smooth installation and operation of the machine.

“The project is scheduled to commence in early 2024 and it will take about five months to complete,” he said during the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) New Year countdown event on Sunday night.

He said with the availability of an MRI machine in Sibu Hospital, it will bring about immense benefits to those in Sibu, Sarikei, Mukah and Kapit.

“It will reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for specialised diagnostic procedures. And next year (2024) we will have that (machine),” he added.

He pointed out that the MRI machine reflects the government’s commitment to continuously invest in the well-being and healthcare infrastructure of the local community.

Earlier in his speech, he advised the public to continue to remain vigilant against Covid-19 and stay safe.

“Despite there is an increase, the situation is still under control and does not burden the existing health facilities. So, I urge everyone not to be panicked about it.”

Meanwhile, Tiang called on Sibu folks to see the new year as a year of opportunity for growth and innovation.

He said there is still so much more to be done and so many dreams to be realised.

“Together, we can build a future that is brighter and more prosperous than ever before.

“Let us continue to support and uplift one another, to collaborate and innovate, and to strive for excellence in everything we do,” he added

Among those present were SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, Sibu MP Oscar Ling and Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.