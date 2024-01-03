Bukit Aup Jubilee Park undergoing upgrade, awaiting funds from federal ministry for more enhancements

SIBU (Jan 3): Bukit Aup Jubilee Park is currently undergoing upgrading and more funding is being sought from the federal Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to further enhance the park’s facilities and landscape.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley said as such former councillor Chambai Lindong’s suggestion to revitalise the unutilised space at the park can only be considered after the current project is completed.

“I fully support to revive activities at Bukit Aup Jubilee Park,” he said when contacted.

Izkandar said SMC is applying for ‘Development Project Application 2024-2025’ to further enhance the facilities and landscape of Bukit Aup Jubilee Park under the fifth rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Chambai had suggested on Facebook that SMC consider converting the less frequented area in the park into a camping site.

According to him, the area is on high ground and accessible by road, while water and electricity supply to the area could be restored.

He also suggested the unutilised longhouse-like building be converted into bathroom and washing facilities.