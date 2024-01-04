Army veterans groups receive donations from DAP Stampin Service Centre

KUCHING (Jan 4): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Stampin Service Centre has donated RM3,000 each to two army veterans associations in appreciation of their selfless contributions.

The recipients were Persatuan Kebajikan Wira Satria Sarawak and Persatuan Kebajikan Ababil Biru Kuching.

Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP and state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the donations were meant to empower the state’s heroes.

“It is with great pride and a deep sense of gratitude that we announce our commitment to supporting our army veterans through allocations of RM3,000 each to Persatuan Kebajikan Wira Satria Sarawak and Persatuan Kebajikan Ababil Biru Kuching.

“These associations, founded by our esteemed army veterans, exemplify the spirit of selflessness that our military heroes are known for.

“Beyond their duty in defending our country, these veterans have extended their commitment to each other’s welfare long after their retirement from service,” he said in a statement today following a simple handover ceremony.

According to Kong, one of the remarkable aspects of these associations is their proactive approach to welfare.

“They go beyond waiting for assistance from the federal government and, instead, reach into their own pockets to aid fellow members in need.

“From providing essential medical supplies to ensuring the education of veterans’ children by supplying school uniforms, their initiatives reflect a deep sense of care and responsibility,” he said.

He said the state’s army veterans had devoted their lives to safeguarding the nation, and their work in these associations was an extension of that selfless dedication.

“In addition to the financial support we are providing, we express our commitment to further assist them in their noble endeavors,” Kong added.

On hand to receive the donations were Francis Kanawang, president of Persatuan Kebajikan Wira Satria Sarawak and Dennis Sungkok, president of Persatuan Kebajikan Ababil Biru Kuching.

Also present was Sim Kiat Leng, who is another special assistant to Chong.