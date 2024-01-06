Warisan leader to issue notice of demand to G57 chairman

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): Former deputy home minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman will be issuing a notice of demand against Gerakan Kuasa Rakyat (G57) chairman Datuk Zulkarnain Mahdar, seeking an apology over an allegation that Parti Warisan (Warisan) Sepanggar was funded by an alleged drug cartel.

In a press conference on Saturday, Azis who is Warisan Sepanggar chief said the demand notice is expected to be sent to Zulkarnain by Monday (Jan 8) via various platfroms including sending to his residence in Kuala Lumpur and also through social media.

“Zulkarnain recently lodged a police report without verifying his facts, linking Warisan Seppangar and its office was funded by drug cartel. He also said Warisan Sepanggar’s activities during Covid-19 was also funded by drug cartel.

“Sepanggar Warisan has lodged a police report and today we are here for the press conference after discussion with the legal team.

“Warisan will be also be issuing similar demand to several individuals that we identified and verified for similar defamatory remarks on social media, and bringing this to both police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further actions,” he said.

Azis, who is also former Sepanggar MP said as a reputable and well established party, Warisan is expected to seek RM100 million as compensation over the defamatory statement.

In December 2023, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay announced that the police succeeded in busting a drug trafficking syndicate in Sabah.

Ayob Khan had said the mastermind and the rest of the suspects were detained by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) and Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) in a special operation in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau and Semporna at about 2.30am on Christmas day (Monday, Dec 25).

“If the suspect is from Semporna, it doesn’t mean everyone in Semporna is related to Warisan,” said Azis.

“As many of us know, this defamatory remarks are not only aimed at Warisan Sepanggar but to the whole party.

“I believe the next action from the party will be done by the secretary general,” he added.

Azis also said he thinks Zulkarnain’s recent statement is politically motivated because the timing is just right after Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor was heavily criticized in social media following his remarks in the recent state assembly sitting.

“This might be to divert the issue so that people will not be talking about Hajiji,” he said.