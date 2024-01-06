Cleaner public toilets within three months

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 6): The City Hall (DBKK) has given its word that the cleanliness of public toilets around the city will be improved within three months.

Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah said the time provided should be sufficient considering there were complaints by traders and city residents about public toilets owned by DBKK.

He said he had visited Anjung Senja as well as Sinsuran and Sembulan night markets recently, and he had received feedback regarding the toilet cleanliness issue and slippery floor tiles in the areas.

“I have personally checked some public toilets belonging to DBKK and there is room for improvement so that they can be widely used, especially among city residents.

“We will make sure that within three months this issue of toilet cleanliness will be resolved, thus reflecting the true image of the city so that it becomes the focus of tourists.

“During that period, I will often go down to check the condition of these toilets and to check out other complaints to ensure that we can take action and resolve them in phases,” he said during a walkabout around the Foh Sang area here on Saturday.

Sabin said this is the main Key Performance Indicator (KPI) that DBKK needs to achieve to ensure that city is user friendly and can be visited by all walks of life, including tourists.

“We will pay attention to the issues raised by the public in a series of visits a few days ago. Not just toilet problems but other complaints raised by the public.

“In addition, the main issues in the Luyang State Legislative Assembly (DUN) area include the delay in the completion of the proposed multi-storey car park project in Foh Sang, Luyang which can be completed in the near future,” he said.

According to him, the multi-storey car park project under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing will feature a six-storey building to include a wet and dry market with 92 stalls and a parking space that can accommodate up to 320 cars.

Also present were State Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe, and Plantation and Commodities Deputy Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin.