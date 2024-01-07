Dr Sim: Phase 3 of Batu Kawa Riverbank Park project expected to be completed before Lunar New Year

KUCHING (Jan 7): Phase 3 of the Batu Kawa Riverbank Park project is expected to be completed before the Lunar New Year next month, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawa assemblyman said the third phase of the project involved the setting up of recreational facilities, such as for skateboarding, a pickle ball court, a petanque court, table tennis and a 3×3 basketball court.

“The different phases of Batu Kawa Riverbank Park project are due to funding from different sources, a skill that I learned during my decade of service in Ministry of Health Malaysia, and recreational facilities for different age groups,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Sim said other phases of the project that have been completed were the construction of the eight-storey ‘Sky Window’ building and a walkway connecting to the Batu Kawa old town, both funded by the state government.

There is also the riverbank protection project along Kampung Rantau Panjang and Kampung Sinar Budi Lama that are funded by Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) Sarawak.

Moreover, he said Sarawak Financial Secretary has already appointed a consultant for the construction of a glass bridge at the park and DID Sarawak is the implementing agency for the construction.

“Once this final piece in place, the rakyat will be able to stroll along the three to four-kilometre-long Batu Kawa Riverbank Park from old town to kampung. The children will have their playgrounds and the teenagers will have the recreational game facilities, hence a park for all ages,” he said.

He also hoped the Batu Kawa Riverbank Park project, once completed, will not just be a recreational park but to serve as another tourist attraction like Kuching Waterfront.