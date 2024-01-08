PM Anwar: No need to comment on Sanusi’s SD claim to overthrow unity govt

SEPANG (Jan 8): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today there was no need for him to comment on Perikatan Nasional (PN) having obtained enough statutory declarations (SD) to bring down his unity government.

Brushing off the alleged ouster plot, Anwar said the latest plot to overthrow the federal government as claimed by Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was of no interest to him.

“It is alright. What is there to say? There is no need for me to comment as I am working.

“If it’s a big case then we will respond,” he told reporters briefly after launching the National Good Governance Symposium at the Sama-Sama Hotel here.

Allegations of a so-called “Dubai Move” aimed at destabilising Anwar and his federal government coalition surfaced last week after it was highlighted by Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop.

Ismail implicated PN leaders, including government representatives, in orchestrating the move during their recent holiday in the United Arab Emirates. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME