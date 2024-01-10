Sibu ready to host 1,365 athletes for S’wak Games

SIBU (Jan 10): Preparations are in full swing as Sibu is set to welcome 1,365 athletes to take part in the 3rd Sarawak Games (Suksar III) from Jan 15 to 18.

The athletes from four zones (southern, northern, central and western) will compete in the 13 sports of cycling, weightlifting, volleyball, basketball, futsal, sepak takraw, hockey, wushu, taekwondo, boxing, judo, pencak silat and karate.

Sibu Resident Dato Wong Hee Sieng, who is also the organizing chairman, said all the venues to host the games are also ready to welcome the athletes.

“Hopefully, through the event, it will empower the spirit of sportsmanship and produce some of the outstanding talented players who may excel and go on to represent Sarawak on a bigger stage,” he told a press conference today.

Suksar is aimed at young athletes who have never participated in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) and are not involved in any national sports development programmes. The state government has said that Suksar is a key platform to drive Sarawak’s commitment to become a sports powerhouse in the country.

Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will officiate the opening ceremony on Jan 15 at 3pm while Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to officiate the closing at Sibu Indoor Stadium on Jan 18 at 3pm.

Northern Zone (Bintulu, Miri and Limbang divisions) emerged as overall champions in the inaugural Suksar held in Miri in 2017 while Southern Zone (Kuching, Samarahan, Serian) topped Suksar II held in 2019. Western Zone comprised Sri Aman, Betong and Sarikei while Central Zone consists of Sibu, Mukah and Kapit.