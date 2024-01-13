King, Queen arrive in Brunei for royal wedding

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 13): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam today.

According to a post on the Istana Negara’s official Facebook page, the special aircraft carrying Their Majesties touched down in Bandar Seri Begawan at 3.40pm.

Their Majesties were greeted by Brunei’s Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Awang Mohammad Isham Jaafar, Commissioner of Police Datuk Paduka Seri Awang Mohd Irwan Hambali, Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commander Major General Datuk Paduka Seri Awang Muhammad Haszaimi Bol Hassan and Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Brunei Datuk Raja Reza Raja Zaib Shah.

“The visit is at the invitation of the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

“Their Majesties are scheduled to attend the royal wedding of Pengiran Muda Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anisha Rosnah Adam at Istana Nurul Iman, Bandar Seri Begawan tomorrow,” it said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are also scheduled to attend the royal wedding banquet at Istana Nurul Iman on Monday before returning home the day after. – Bernama