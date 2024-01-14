Smooth final rehearsal ahead of tomorrow’s start of Suksar III

SIBU (Jan 14): The final rehearsal for the 3rd Sarawak Games (Suksar III) at Sibu Indoor Stadium went smoothly tonight.

The games will be held here from tomorrow (Jan 15) till Jan 18.

The rehearsal started at 7.45pm, with a symbolic welcoming of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

Also present was Sibu Resident Dato Wong Hee Sieng, who is the organising chairman.

Rentap will officiate at the opening ceremony at Sibu Indoor Stadium at 4.30pm tomorrow, while Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will grace the closing on Jan 18.

A total of 1,365 athletes are taking part in the games.

The athletes from four zones (Southern, Northern, Central and Western) will compete in the 13 sports: cycling, weightlifting, volleyball, basketball, futsal, sepak takraw, hockey, wushu, taekwondo, boxing, judo, pencak silat and karate.

Suksar is for young athletes who have never participated in the Malaysia Games (Sukma) and are not involved in any national sports development programmes.

The state government has said that Suksar is a key platform to drive Sarawak’s commitment to become a sports powerhouse in the country.