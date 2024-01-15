Lorry driver sustains broken leg in collision at Kpg Jepak traffic light junction

BINTULU (Jan 15): A 60-year-old lorry driver sustained a broken right leg after his vehicle collided with another lorry at Kampung Jepak traffic light junction yesterday afternoon.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department chief Wan Kamaruddin Wan Ahmad said firefighters from the Bintulu fire station were despatched to the scene after receiving a call at 5.48pm.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved two lorries and a lorry driver was pinned to his seat,” it added.

Wan Kamaruddin said the lorry driver was successfully extricated from the vehicle and was handed over to the paramedics for further action.

He said the 32-year-old driver of another lorry was not injured in the accident.

“After conducting a road flushing to remove the debris from the accident and ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation.”