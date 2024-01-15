AG vows to throw the book at ‘3R’ offenders, not loath to use Sedition Act

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 15): Attorney General (AG) Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh today pledged to fully prosecute those misusing and manipulating race, religion, and royalty — the so-called “3R” issues — including applying the Sedition Act against them if warranted.

Ahmad Terrirudin used his maiden speech at the Opening of the Legal Year 2024 here today to caution would-be offenders about his commitment in clamping down on such offences.

“We are very much well aware of the dangers of misusing and manipulating 3R issues, to which it has tendency to disrupt and endanger the peaceful lives of the people and national security.

“I will not hesitate to bring any offenders before the face of justice and to take stern action to maintain peace and order in this country including invoking the Sedition Act and other written laws in necessary,” he said. – Malay Mail

