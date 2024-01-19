Rafizi: Decision on retargeting subsidies to be made by Cabinet next Wednesday

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 19): A decision on the mechanism for implementing targeted subsidies will be made at the Cabinet meeting next Wednesday, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli.

He said the Cabinet memorandum on the mechanism for retargeting subsidies was distributed today.

“After the decision on the methods, which groups, amount, those eligible and the like has been made, the government can then announce the types of targeted subsidies.

“It is up to the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to make the announcement at the appropriate time,” he told a press conference on the Central Database Hub (Padu) system here today. Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin was also present.

Rafizi said the government would try to ensure that the retargeted subsidies would reach the right groups and benefit those eligible.

He expects the targeted subsidies to be implemented in the second quarter of this year as the Padu registration will end in March.

As of 4pm today, 1.63 million Malaysians have registered with Padu, with Putrajaya having the most sign-ups among states, he said.

He said the government would intensify efforts to get people to sign up with Padu in the next one month and he would be meeting Menteris Besar and state government leaders on the registration drive.

“At the federal government level, instructions have been issued by the Prime Minister through Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz to ensure civil servants try to register (with Padu) as soon as possible,” he said. – Bernama