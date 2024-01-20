Mayor: Miri Gong Xi Bazaar 2024 to be biggest one yet

MIRI (Jan 20): This year’s ‘Miri Gong Xi Bazaar’, to be taking place at High Street and Jalan Raja here for eight days beginning this Feb 2, is expected to be the largest one ever, with a total of 330 stalls.

Mayor Adam Yii said the bazaar, which involves the collaboration of Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), has become a signature event for Miri over the past 20 years.

“Also in the Gong Xi Bazaar this time, of the 330 stalls, 40 per cent will be operated by Bumiputera traders,” he told reporters during a press conference at Miri City Hall yesterday.

Yii pointed out that the involvement of Bumiputera traders would enrich the atmosphere of the bazaar for the general public, as there will be varieties of food options that reflect the diversity of the Miri community available at the bazaar.

According to Yii, during the eight-day bazaar, the Miri City Council (MCC) will close the route on Jalan Kingsway from 5pm to 12am.

“The organisers this year will set up tables and chairs along Kingsway Street for those patronising the bazaar to enjoy their meal. Clean water supply will also be provided at the venue for the convenience of traders and visitors,” he added.

Although there will be cleaning staff at the event, Yii advised visitors to be more considerate by cleaning up their leftovers and picking up their trash after eating.

A briefing on hygiene rules had also been conducted for the traders on Jan 4, followed by an anti-typhoid vaccination and food-handling course for stall owners will be held on Jan 26.

The Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will officiate the bazaar on Feb 3. In addition, ‘Chinese New Year Run 2.0’ which will be officiated by Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and a ‘Cheongsam Queen’ competition for women aged 30 and above on Feb 7 will take place in conjunction with the bazaar.

The operator with the most attractive stall at the bazaar will also get an attractive prize from the organiser.

“With these diverse and inclusive activities, the bazaar has become a symbol of celebrating culture and community spirit, reflecting the richness of Sarawak’s diversity and its people,” said Yii.

Also present at the press conference were the bazaar’s co-organising chairman and MCCCI first vice-chairman Vincent Lu and the bazaar’s co-working committee chairman Kapitan Albert Sim.