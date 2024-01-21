Kiulu hostel to be empowered with solar panels

KIULU (Jan 21): San Damiano Hostel in Kiulu is set to adopt solar energy to ensure an uninterrupted and sustainable learning environment for its residents.

Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai approved the installation of solar panels in response to a request from San Damiano Hostel officer-in-charge Sr Jane Sandalun, who raised concerns about power outages affecting student study.

Emphasising the commitment to support educational facilities, Joniston stressed that students deserve an environment where learning is not hindered by external factors.

“It is crucial that we provide the necessary infrastructure to support our students in their educational journey.

“The installation of solar panels will not only mitigate the impact of power outages but also contribute to a conducive learning environment,” he said.

The assemblyman’s approval underscores the collaborative efforts to enhance the hostel’s infrastructure, emphasising the importance of adapting to modern solutions for the benefit of the students.

Sr Jane made the request during a visit by a group of philanthropists to hand over dry food, while witnessed by Joniston, on Sunday.

The generous contribution, totalling RM15,000, was coordinated by chefs Collin Tan, Adrian Chong and Daniel Peh and friends.

“This is the fifth consecutive year that we’ve been able to make this small contribution at the request and encouragement of the Kiulu assemblyman.

“We will continue to make an annual contribution of dry food to the hostel in conjunction with the Chinese New Year,” said Collin.

As part of their charitable endeavour, the chefs would also be conducting cooking and baking lessons for boarding students at the hostel.

The lessons they planned to conduct in early June are a follow-up to a similar programme carried out last year.

This initiative aims not only to enhance culinary skills but also to promote a healthy diet among the boarding students.

Meanwhile, Sr Jane expressed gratitude to the philanthropists for their ongoing support, stressing these annual contributions have significantly aided in meeting the needs of some 60 students staying at the hostel.

Students staying at the hostel are from far flung villages studying at SM Tun Fuad Stephens, Kiulu.