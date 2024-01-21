Network of agricultural roads to be built in Kedup, says rep

SERIAN (Jan 21): A network of agricultural roads will be built in the Kedup constituency to help the people there improve their livelihood through farming, said its assemblyman Datuk Martin Ben.

Martin, who is also Deputy Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, said the construction of the agricultural roads will be funded under the Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) which has allocated RM150 million to Kedup.

As such, he called on the village development and security committees (JKKKs) in Kedup to update themselves on the agriculture assistance programmes from the government and brief those interested to venture into commercial crop farming and breeding of animals in their respective villages.

“Residents whose lands will be crossed by these roads later are encouraged to cultivate the land with agricultural activities either individually, in groups or in joint ventures with more modern methods that yield better harvest and increase your income,” he said.

Martin made these remarks at the launch of Rural Transformation Program (RTP) project and handing over of appointment letter to new village chief and JKKK of Kampung Mentu Tapu not far from Serian on Saturday night.

Commenting on the progress of the treated clean water supply project by the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in Kedup, he said that the connection to the houses of residents in some villages has not yet been implemented and will continue in phases 2 and 3 later.

At the event, Martin also announced that an RTP project allocation of RM120,000 was approved to build concrete drains in Kampung Mentu Tapu.

He also announced the allocation of Minor Rural Projects (MRP) of RM5,000 each to JKKK, Women’s Bureau and Youth Unit of Kampung Mentu Tapu.

He then presented the certificate of appointment of the village chief Jaludin Mor and members of the JKKK as well as a certificate of appreciation to the former village chief Augustine Minin.