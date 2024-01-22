Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$115.1 bln, enough for 5.4 months of imports

KUCHING (Jan 22): Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$115.1 billion as of Jan 15.

“The reserves level has taken into account the quarterly foreign exchange revaluation changes,” BNM said in a statement today.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.4 months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.0 times of the total short-term external debt.”

BNM’s latest announcement is US$1.6 billion higher than the previous level of US$113.5 billion announced on Dec 29, 2023.

It was previously US$110.5 billion as of Nov 15, 2023, up from US$108.5 billion on Oct 31, 2023.