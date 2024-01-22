11 members of Sabah’s largest drug distribution syndicate charged in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 22): Members of organised crime group ‘Geng Upik’, which is believed to be involved in Sabah’s largest drug distribution syndicate, were charged in the Sessions Court here today.

The 11 members charged were Rahman Burijin, 44; Jaisalfian Jaineh @ Zaini, 45; Mohd Fauzie Rablin, 33; Shahlan Shah Abdul Samad, 37; Datuk Maslan Sani, 41; Nelson Yen Yee Chung, 46; Mohd Faridzul Asmahadi, 31; Fazrul Bahar, 32; Alkan Abraham, 35; Mazlan Mahmud, 41; and Mahathir Jibrail, 49.

They were charged for offences carried out here between 2015 and Dec 24, 2023.

All were charged for becoming members of Geng Upik under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code, Act 574 (Member of an organised criminal group), which can be penalised under the same Section.

The charges were handled by deputy public prosecutors Datuk Nazran Nohd Sham, Siti Hajar Nat Radzi, and Nur Aina Ridwan before Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim.

No plea was recorded from any of the 11 accused.

Noor Hafizah fixed March 1 for mention of the case application for transfer to the High Court.

The court also determined that no bail would be offered to any of the 11 accused.

Jaisalfian was represented by Muhamad Amirul Amin, while Sylyester Kuan represented Mohd Fauzie.

Shahlan Shah, Mohd Faridzul, and Fazrul were represented by counsels Shahlan Jufri and Mohd Luqman Syazwan Zabidi.

The other six accused were not represented by legal counsel.