200 subsidised food packs available at Sibu’s Madani Agro Sale

SIBU (Jan 23): A total of 200 subsidised food packs priced at RM10 each will be available during the Madani Agro Sale on Saturday (Jan 27) at Mile 10, Jalan Ulu Oya (next to Edar Bahagia Enterprise, Jalan Bougenvilla).

The programme from 10am to 12 noon is organised by Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre in collaboration with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama).

Each of the food packs contains instant noodles, biscuits, flour, 2kg white rice, white sugar, and packet cooking oil.

“These are the most common food necessities which ordinary families need on a daily basis,” Ling said.

“The public are welcome to purchase the subsidised goods and it is on a first come, first served basis.”

He said the people-oriented event seeks to reduce the people’s financial burden.

Ling added each family can only purchase one subsidised food pack.