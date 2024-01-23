Early morning fire destroys storehouse in Simunjan village

KUCHING (Jan 23): A fire in the wee hours of this morning destroyed a storehouse in Kampung Sedilo, Simunjan.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson said a report on the incident was received at 3.14am.

A team from Simunjan fire station was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that a storehouse measuring 14 by 26 square feet was completely destroyed during the fire,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

The operation ended at 4.04am.

Bomba is still investigating the cause of the fire and determining the value of losses.