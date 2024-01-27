Food operators at Miri Gong Xi Bazaar told to open every day

MIRI (Jan 27): Food operators at the Miri Gong Xi Bazaar are reminded to keep their business open every day over the eight-day event that will happen from Feb 2 to 9 at Jalan High Street and Jalan Kingsway.

Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) vice chairman Vincent Lu said food and beverage operators are important part of the bazaar, therefore keeping their business open every day is crucial to attract visitors; and MCCCI is ready to extend operating hours to meet the needs of the public during the festive period.

“We would also like to appeal to the operators to comply with the policies of Miri City Council (MCC) by not increasing food prices unreasonably, as well as providing stable and reasonable dining options as it would help draw more customers and as result, contributing to the economy of Miri,” said Lu when chairing a meeting with Miri Coffee Shops Association and Miri Chefs Association on Thursday at MCCCI chamber meeting room.

Hygiene and cleanliness, he stressed, are also the factors that would draw in more visitors, a point highly supported by the attendees.

“Therefore, to keep the hygiene and cleanliness at the highest standard, collective effort from everyone is crucial to provide customers the best dining experience,” Lu added.