Everrise BDC outlet celebrates Chinese New Year with grand bazaar

KUCHING (Jan 28): Everrise, one of East Malaysia’s premium supermarket chains, held their Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration at its BDC outlet here with a grand bazaar launching yesterday.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said, in his speech, the event was supported by the Madani Government’s ‘Program Jualan Rahmah’ (PJR), an initiative by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Malaysia (KPDN), which aimed at reducing the cost of living during the CNY celebration.

“PJR offers discounts of up to 30 per cent on daily necessities, reflecting the government’s efforts to alleviate financial burdens during this festive season.

“In addition to their support for PJR, Everrise continues to champion environmental sustainability through their ‘Go Green Campaign’.

“The initiative to promote the usage of Everrise woven bags aligns with the government’s goal to ban the use of plastic bags by 2025, showcasing Everrise’s dedication in supporting national environmental initiatives”, he added.

Customers using Everrise woven bags during the CNY bazaar are eligible for special promotions, including ‘Buy 1, Free 1’ on GPR Gold Butter Cookies with CNY-themed packaging for RM29.90.

Additionally, customers can add the CNY-themed woven bags to their collection for a promotional price of RM3.88, from its normal price of RM6.60.

The auspicious celebration was also marked by the generous handover of 70 packets of ‘Bakul Rahmah’ (sets containing essential items) and 130 packets of donations in conjunction with Everrise’s anniversary.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap said, these packages symbolise the spirit of compassion and solidarity within our community. Such initiatives contribute significantly to fostering a sense of unity and support among us.

“Everrise has been actively engaged in corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaigns for the past three years, inviting their customers, suppliers, and community participation.

“This sustained effort reflects a deep-rooted commitment to social responsibility and community welfare”, Wilfred expressed during his speech at the celebration.

The atmosphere of the vibrant occasion was electrified by dazzling performances of vivid dragon and lion dances, followed by the traditional ‘Lou Sang’ ceremony which symbolises good luck and prosperous beginnings.

In the spirit to delight customers, Everrise announced an array of exciting promotional activities to elevate the shopping experience, including an appearance by the ‘God of Fortune’. For a minimum purchase of RM100 (excluding infant milk), customers can redeem special merchandise from Everrise and participating brands.

Everrise is also hosting a Photobooth Contest to challenge customers to flaunt their creativity. The most imaginative photo will stand a chance to win thrilling prizes.

Also present at the event were Everrise Group Managing director Colin Sia and Everrise Group chief executive officer Melody Chum.